Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,417. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

