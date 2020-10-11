Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

LBAI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 149,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,813. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $534.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

