Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

LMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

LMRK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,701. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 39.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 96,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

