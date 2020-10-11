Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

ETR:LXS traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Wednesday, reaching €51.50 ($60.59). 399,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12 month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.98.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

