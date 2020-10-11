Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

LEVI stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Marc Rosen sold 21,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

