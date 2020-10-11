LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGIH. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $965,830.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,625 shares of company stock worth $5,412,007. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in LGI Homes by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

