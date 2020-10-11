Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONA has been the topic of several other reports. FBN Securities raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 36.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after acquiring an additional 95,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 58.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 94,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

