Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Raised to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

LSXMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

