Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. 167,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,366. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.03. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock worth $1,625,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

