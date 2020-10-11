Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €235.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €218.08 ($256.56).

LIN stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €202.70 ($238.47). The company had a trading volume of 613,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92. Linde has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €221.70 ($260.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €206.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €188.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

