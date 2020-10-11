Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 778,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

