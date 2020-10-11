Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 3,970,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Livent by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 11.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

