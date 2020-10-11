Loop Capital Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $75.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

WMS stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

