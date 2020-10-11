LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. 314,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 339,030 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,496,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

