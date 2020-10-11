Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 55,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,737. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

