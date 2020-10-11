Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of LBC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 26,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 188,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

