Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magna is concentrating on the innovation and technology development for growth and program launches across its business segments to meet the rising demand for crossover & SUVs. These program launches are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. It is expanding business through joint ventures and hub openings while divesting non-core units. The firm initiated a series of cost savings throughout the enterprise, including staffing adjustments and compensation cuts due to coronavirus crisis. The focus on cost discipline is anticipated to provide some respite amid the financial crisis. The company’s strong cash flow enables it to engage in regular dividend payouts and share repurchases. Moreover, the strong balance sheet of the company enhances its financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bullish stance.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magna International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,435. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Magna International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 465,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $682,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

