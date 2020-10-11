MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.80.

MNKD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.11. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MannKind by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

