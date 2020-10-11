MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.88.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $522.05. The stock had a trading volume of 110,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,716,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

