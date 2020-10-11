MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.88.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $522.05. The stock had a trading volume of 110,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after buying an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 310,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,716,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit