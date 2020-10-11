Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRTN. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 185,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 134.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

