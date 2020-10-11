Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MCFT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,256. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

