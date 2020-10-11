Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MATW. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

MATW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 117,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,769. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $769.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the third quarter worth $3,552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter worth $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

