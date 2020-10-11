Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,299. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,957 shares of company stock valued at $131,158,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

