Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Merus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. 18,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $368.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 243.85% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 146,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $2,255,290.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Merus by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,090,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,907,000 after buying an additional 1,545,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,439,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after buying an additional 627,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.