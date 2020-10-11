Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $880.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $770.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Shares of MTD traded up $13.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,025.46. 92,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,785. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,029.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $971.25 and its 200 day moving average is $832.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,428,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

