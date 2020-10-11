Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MFGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 375,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,719. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 3,011.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

