MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 24,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $331.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.