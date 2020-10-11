Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

MIRM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 28,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

