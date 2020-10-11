Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 85,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mistras Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Mistras Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mistras Group by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

