MKM Partners Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $50.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 627,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.