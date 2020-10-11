Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 740,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,013. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

