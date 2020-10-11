Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s shares have outperformed its industry so far this year. The company’s dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. The firm is streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. These will lower costs by $110-120 million and boost EBITDA by 10%. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Although softness across the markets served (mainly U.S. businesses), and pressure on volumes and pricing are major headwinds, robust fundamentals of the U.S. housing industry is expected to be a boon for the company. Estimates for 2020 moved north, depicting analysts' optimism.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.60.

NYSE MHK traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 740,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

