Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Guggenheim

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.27.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.