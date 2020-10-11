MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their sell rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSM. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.