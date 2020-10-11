M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.65.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.37. 586,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.