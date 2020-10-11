MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTSC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 131,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MTS Systems by 113.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 281,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 1,116.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,110,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MTS Systems by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 135,094 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

