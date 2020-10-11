Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,400. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 over the last ninety days.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.