NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GRA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit