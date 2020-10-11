Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTUS. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NTUS traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 191,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,637. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $613.07 million, a PE ratio of -904.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 32.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Natus Medical by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 483,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 197.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

