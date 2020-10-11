NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 88,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,784. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

