NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NCR is benefiting from strong demand for its software and service solutions across banking and financial services, which have somewhat offsets the adverse impact of coronavirus. Moreover, the acquisition of D3 Technology is likely to drive the top-line. Besides, in Digital First Restaurant, the company continued to see traction in Aloha Essentials. Nonetheless, coronavirus-led business disruptions are likely to hurt NCR’s near-term results. The company has also withdrawn its 2020 guidance as it is still assessing the potential impacts of the pandemic, which is discouraging. Decline in ATM revenues amid coronavirus crisis also remain a headwind. Foreign exchange headwinds remain an added woe. Moreover, growing competition from companies like Diebold and Fidelity is a persistent concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of NCR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 1,416,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NCR will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in NCR by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.