Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,616. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. Neogen has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,366,000 after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.