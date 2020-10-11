Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 62,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,570. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nesco during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nesco in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nesco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

