Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:NFIN) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NFIN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. 1,817,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,656. Netfin Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netfin Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Netfin Acquisition worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

