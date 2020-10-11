New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYCB. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.46.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.