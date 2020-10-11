NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.96.

NEP traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $67.27. 471,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,388. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9,964.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 195,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

