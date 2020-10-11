NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EGOV stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 191,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,484. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,444.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NIC in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIC by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIC during the second quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

