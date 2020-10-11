Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Northam Platinum stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Northam Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

