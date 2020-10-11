Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Northam Platinum stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Northam Platinum has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit