Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. 703,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,638. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

