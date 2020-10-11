Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,976. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.